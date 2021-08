Bella Ritchie, 12, and Ryder Ritchie, 10, operate a booth near City Dock, catering to visitors who want to take back a piece of Wrangell history. The Ritchie family creates custom jewelry using garnets dug up from the ledge on the mainland near the mouth of the Stikine River. The ledge has been mined since the 1800s to create jewelry and such, though it's been set aside for children to use the past 60 years. Tricia and Ray Corkran visited Wrangell on Monday aboard the Admiralty Dream, and stopped to check out some of the merchandise.