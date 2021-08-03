Kenneth Phillips
Kenneth Hancock Phillips, 77, of Cosby, Tennessee, formerly of Leesburg, Virginia, passed away July 23, 2021 in Turkey Creek Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. A native of Virginia, he attended Elementary schools in Norfolk; E.C. High School in Lynchburg, graduating in 1962. Worked for Wiley & Wilson in Lynchburg, Virginia. He moved to Leesburg, Virginia and was employed by Empire Press, becoming editor of Great Battles Magazine. He was owner of Alpha & Omega, a Christian book store. Robbie, his wife, also worked in the book store until she became ill from Lupus. Robbie became his main concern until her death in 2017.www.loudountimes.com
