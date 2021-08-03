First Alert Forecast: few showers Tuesday, trending drier mid-week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hope your weekend is off to a great start! A front that has focused clouds and occasionally heavy rain on the Cape Fear Region for a good chunk of the week will remain a player in your First Alert Forecast today Saturday. In typical summer fashion: rain is far from a guarantee for every place all the time but, just the same, some showers and storms may become briefly heavy and impactful, especially first thing Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has a cautionary marginal risk of severe weather outlined for the lower Cape Fear Region. Gusty winds, lightning and torrential rains are the biggest concerns. Speaking of rain, those odds are 50-60% for Saturday morning, 40% for Saturday afternoon. and 30% for Sunday. Through this time, expect humidity to remain seasonably high with daily high temperatures in the lower and middle 80s; readings in the 70s are more likely at night and in times of rain.