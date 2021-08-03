First Alert Forecast: few showers Tuesday, trending drier mid-week
TUESDAY: The front will continue to sluggishly slip southward through the day, keeping chances for rain elevated for areas south of I-20. Farther north, chances for rain will be limited with increasing sunshine and drier air filtering in. Expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90 amid a mix of clouds and sun. Skies will continue to clear with lows in the 60s to near 70. A rogue shower can’t be ruled out south of I-20.fox40jackson.com
