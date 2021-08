After two months of mask-free service, McDonald's has reissued a mask mandate for both customers and workers across their restaurants in areas of the United States that are experiencing a high or substantial surge in cases. This, CBS reports, is to fall into adherence with the guidelines the CDC recently updated in the face of the surge due to the Delta Variant — nearly 80% of U.S. counties. Other companies, like Walmart and Target, have mandated the wearing of masks for their workers but only have issued an encouragement for their customers.