A new book has claimed that Tesla’s co-founder Elon Musk had temper issues and he shouted at overworked staff during the development of his company’s electric cars. According to the book ‘Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk and the Bet of the Century’ by Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins, Mr Musk said: “I can be on my own private island with naked supermodels, drinking mai tais, but I’m not. I’m in the factory working my a** off, so I don’t want to hear about how hard everyone else in the factory works.”