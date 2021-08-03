Gas leak causes temporary closure of Elmira Road
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A construction crew working at the intersection of Elmira Road and Commercial Avenue struck a natural gas line Monday, releasing high pressure gas. The Ithaca Fire Department responded around one o’clock Monday afternoon. Traffic came to a crawl for about an hour as crews worked to fix the pipe. After about an hour, the repairs were completed, and traffic restrictions were lifted. No injuries were reported.whcuradio.com
Comments / 0