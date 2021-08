A week after withdrawing from the team finals to prioritize her mental health, Simone Biles competed in the balance-beam finals, taking home a bronze medal for the U.S. “I wasn’t expecting to walk away with the medal,” Biles said after Tuesday’s event, per the New York Times. “I was just going out there doing this for me.” China’s Guan Chenchen took home gold, while her teammate Tang Xijing won silver. Biles added, “To have one more opportunity to be at the Olympics meant the world to me.”