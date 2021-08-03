Post-Pandemic, Retirees Overwhelmingly Report Purpose as Key to a Successful Retirement

Following a year of unprecedented volatility across economic markets, physical and mental health and social justice issues, 76% of Americans credit the pandemic with helping them "refocus on what's most important in life," according to Edward Jones' and Age Wave's latest study, "The Four Pillars of the New Retirement: What a Difference a Year Makes." Released today as a follow-up to the landmark study from 2020, which explored the four pillars of living well in retirement - health, family, purpose, and finances. This new study reveals how the timing and funding of retirement are being adjusted, shining a spotlight on the importance of purpose and contribution post-work, and describes what Americans now say are the most critical aspects of both the financial and non-financial elements of comprehensive retirement planning.