Telisha Farrow Jackson Named Director of Programs and Operations at Greater Women’s Business Council

augustaceo.com
 4 days ago

Telisha Farrow Jackson recently joined the Greater Women’s Business Council (GWBC) as director of programs and operations, where she will engage and empower the growing number of women-owned businesses in the Southeast. GWBC is one of the Southeast’s largest nonprofit organizations providing nationally-recognized certification for women-owned businesses in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

