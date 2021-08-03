Cancel
NNSA and SRNS Personnel Recognized for Contributions to NNSA Security

augustaceo.com
 4 days ago

Two Savannah River Site (SRS) personnel – one from the National Nuclear Security Administration - Savannah River Field Office (NNSA-SRFO) and one from Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) – have been recognized as members of the National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA’s) 2020 Security Team of the Year. Matthew Melton, Manager of SRNS’ NNSA Programs Safeguards & Security, and George Klipa, Security Engineer for NNSA-SRFO, are among the 23 members of the Design Basis Threat (DBT) Implementation team, made up of contractors and federal personnel from every site in the Nuclear Security Enterprise, plus the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Security Policy.

