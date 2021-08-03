AU President Dr. Brooks Keel: Telemedicine, Broadband Saved Lives during COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic changed the business environment, clients turned to their CPAs for help keeping their businesses afloat. CPAs who offer client advisory services (CAS) were well positioned to help struggling clients stabilize and reposition their businesses. The term CAS can encompass everything from outsourced accounting to outsourced CFO and controller services to business advisory services. CPAs who offer CAS have real-time knowledge of their clients' finances, giving them the opportunity to offer greater strategic perspective on clients' businesses. Here's how CPAs working with clients in affected sectors used CAS to enable their clients to reimagine what's possible.