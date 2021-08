Springfield, MO – The Springfield Better Business Bureau is warning the community about “work from home” scams following an incident in Willow Springs. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, many individuals have sought out ways to work from home to avoid exposure to the virus. A man in Willow Springs had received a text message stating “if you have a color printer, YOU can work from home!” and he clicked the link in the message. This took him to a form that asked for his drivers license, physical address, email address and more. These scam artists now have his information and can take out loans, open accounts, and ruin this mans credit.