In-person is the best kind of interaction to keep older adults from feeling lonely, finds a new study. Oregon Center for Aging and Technology researchers found older adults spent more time on the phone and on video calls during the pandemic, and less time having in-person visits. It was found that using technology to communicate helped reduce feelings of loneliness and depressed mood, but they weren’t enough to maintain their levels of social activity pre-COVID. In other words, older adults do not get the same level of connection from video calls, phone calls, and emails that they do from in-person visits. (UPI)