Accident Injures Driver After Brakes Failed

By Mable Cundiff
 6 days ago

A Cecilia man was injured after a single vehicle accident along Highway 259 South just after 10:30 a.m. Monday (8/2) near McDaniels. According to Kentucky State Police, a commercial van driven by 72 year-old Russell Priddy, ran off of the roadway and struck the grease tank at Little Dave’s Restaurant, then continued through a yard into a tree line. Priddy suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene by Breck Central EMS and the McDaniels Fire Department.

Comments / 0

