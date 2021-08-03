Cancel
Olympic Games 2021 Argentina vs Australia 8/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Team Australia is facing Team Argentina at the Saytama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday, August 3, at 08:00 ET in the fourth quarterfinal of the 2021 Olympic Games. Team Australia had a perfect run in the group stage against tough squads such as Italy, Germany and Nigeria. On the other hand, Team Argentina had a negative record and were qualified as one of the best thirds of the group stage.

