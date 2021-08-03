Olympic Games 2021 France vs Italy 8/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Team Italy is facing Team France at the Saytama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday, August 3, at 04:20 ET in the third quarterfinal of the 2021 Olympic Games. Team Italy qualified as the second-best team off a very competitive group, clashing with squads such as Germany, Australia and Nigeria. On the other hand, Team France finished the group stage undefeated, including a huge victory in the opening game against Team USA.