Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jags' Lawrence gets 'plus, plus' grades, 'real stuff' next

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
Item
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As impressive as Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was during his first week of training camp, his performance came with an asterisk. "Everybody's got to remember the defense is not allowed to make a play on the ball right now," coach Urban Meyer said Saturday. While Meyer...

www.theitem.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Gardner Minshew Is 'Burning the Boats' and Refusing To Settle As Jaguars' No. 2

Gardner Minshew II was locked and loaded, quip at the ready. He knew this was coming. It’s been coming since the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. For that matter, it’s been coming since the New York Jets defeated the Los Angeles Rams in week 15 and officially handed over the first pick to the Jaguars.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Rebuilding Jags ‘go with winners’ to open Meyer-Lawrence era

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1-15) CAMP SITE: Jacksonville, Florida. LAST YEAR: The worst season in franchise history ended with a 15-game losing streak and the firing of coach Doug Marrone. General manager Dave Caldwell was let go in late November, months after he parted with several key veterans and put Jacksonville in rebuilding mode long before the opener. Owner Shad Khan admittedly kept Caldwell and Marrone in place longer than he should have, but he wanted them to clean up salary cap and locker room messes. They essentially laid the foundation for new coach Urban Meyer, a three-time national champion coach who has revamped every aspect of the floundering organization in his six months on the job.
NFLJaguars.com

Camping with the Jaguars: "The real stuff starts next week…"

JACKSONVILLE – The restrictions are almost over. And if you don't think Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer is eagerly anticipating that – i.e., the time when of training camp when defenses can hit and be aggressive – then you weren't listening during his Saturday media availability. "The real stuff starts...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer: Jacksonville Jaguars Rebuild Is 1-Year Plan

The NFL is a whole different beast compared to college football, though. The right coach, Meyer being one of them, can turn a college program around in just a year or two because of the recruiting game. It’s not as easy at the professional level. Meyer inherited a Jacksonville roster...
NFLblackandteal.com

Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault ‘should easily build off his rookie production’

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a young team full of upside. There’s no doubt their rookie class will have an immediate impact but there are also several sophomores that should become key contributors in the 2021 season. One of them is wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., who showed flashes in 2020 and is ready to take the next step.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Booted Titans Rookie Player From Practice

A day after the Carolina Panthers released safety J.T. Ibe for a brutal hit on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, the Tennessee Titans found themselves in a similar situation at their own training camp. Mike Vrabel decided to remove one of his rookies from practice on Wednesday. After rookie safety Brady...
NFLNBC Sports

Mike Gesicki on Tua Tagovailoa: Now, it’s his show

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s rookie year was a mixed bag. He and the rest of the league’s first-year players were thrown in under difficult circumstances, with no offseason program, a limited training camp, and no preseason games due to the pandemic. Once Tagovailoa was inserted into the starting lineup, on multiple occasions head coach Brian Flores replaced him with Ryan Fitzpatrick as a “relief pitcher.”
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Nick Saban Reveals COVID-19 Protocols for Alabama Football

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football coach Nick Saban revealed on Thursday morning that Alabama football will continue to undergo the same COVID-19 protocols that it performed last season as cases surge once again across the state. Speaking to the media before holding a speech at the Nick's Kids Jubilee —...
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Alabama freshman DB Kadarius Calloway leaves the program

With only days to go until fall camps begins, Alabama will be losing a young defensive back as Kadarius Calloway has left the Crimson Tide. Calloway’s departure was made public when he changed his Twitter bio announcing that he is headed to East Mississippi Community College. Calloway, who originally signed...
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Sign Another Former Alabama Star Running Back

The Las Vegas Raiders love players from Alabama and Clemson, and they haven’t been afraid to stock up at the running back position. Today, they signed a notable player who checks all of the boxes. Bo Scarbrough has bounced around a lot, since leaving Alabama in 2018. After winning two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy