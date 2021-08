It came down to the wire, but the renovations on Darling's Waterfront Pavilion were completed in time for Luke Bryan to hit the stage on Thursday night. I think a lot of us had our doubts that the job on the Bangor waterfront was going to get done on time. Less than a week before opening night for concert season, large mounds of dirt could be seen over the fence around the venue. Pictures posted online by Dan Thornton of Thornton Construction showed the progress. In one video, crews are seen working into the night, with music cranking to keep them motivated.