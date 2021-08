COWLEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Just after 8:30a.m. August 2, police were dispatched to the 1100 block of North First Street in Arkansas City for a report of a suspicious man in white hat, looking inside of vehicles, according to a media release. The suspect later identified as 31-year-old Curtis Lewayne Sedam Jr., reportedly entered a white pickup truck.