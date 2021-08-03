Walter E. Washington Convention Center Now Open for Conventions, Conferences, and Events

(Washington, DC) – On Tuesday, August 3, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will cut the ribbon and attend the grand opening of Ben’s Chili Bowl and Shop Made DC at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The grand opening of these two vendors comes just as the Convention Center welcomes back guests with the return of two popular conventions this month. Otakon (August 6-8) and Awesome Con (August 20-22), the first major-scale events since the beginning of the pandemic, expects a total of over 80,000 attendees as DC continues to welcome back guests and encourage visitors to take advantage of all that DC has to offer.