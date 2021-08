Analysts at Berenberg Bank have praised Nordic Entertainment Group’s (NENT) Q2 results, saying the broadcaster’s subscription numbers “which stole the show”. While the company’s Q2/2021 sales of SEK3,072 million was in line with consensus, it was the subscriber numbers which impressed. Berenberg said: “The international subscriber outlook for 2021 increased to 500,000 from 250,000 as a result of an announced distribution agreement in Poland (Vectra) and more agreements likely to be announced soon. The domestic outlook was maintained as ‘at least’ 400,000 for the year, a figure NENT is on course to achieve, having added 240,000 new subscribers in H1.”