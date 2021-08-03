Cancel
Enid, OK

Loaves & Fishes reopens building, adjusts hours

By Kelci McKendrick
Posted by 
Enid News and Eagle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EVacF_0bG8ZV3p00

ENID, Okla. — After 15 months of distributing food in its parking lot with reduced hours, Loaves & Fishes reopened its shopping floors to clients in the community four days per week.

On July 6, the client-choice food pantry ended its drive-thru box distribution instituted after its doors closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Loaves & Fishes Executive Director Lydia Kelley. The agency provided food to an average of 772 households in 2020.

“The client-choice is really the bread and butter of what we do,” Kelley said. “We were created as a client-choice food pantry, so when we were doing it outside, we really didn’t have that luxury.”

Pantry hours at Loaves & Fishes are 1-4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday.

Only one individual per household is allowed inside Loaves & Fishes to shop at one time — though accommodations can be made as needed — and masks or face shields are required for clients, staff and volunteers while inside the facility.

“We are probably going above and beyond what we need to do for cleanliness and masking and stuff like that, but we’d rather sort of overdo it than under-do it,” Kelley said.

First-time clients need to bring a photo ID, proof of address, identification of all people living with the client and proof of income. To see income eligibility, visit www.loavesandfishesnwok.org/get-food.

Clients are able to shop at Loaves & Fishes once every 30 days. Clients shop with a shopper helper who provides information on points for each client to “get them the most food possible,” said Katie Burgoon Long, director of operations at Loaves & Fishes.

Loaves & Fishes has some translation tools in place, and volunteers who speak both English and Spanish usually are there on Tuesday, Long said.

There are about 85 volunteers, and Long said it takes anywhere between 15 and 25 volunteers per day to run daily operations.

Loaves & Fishes welcomes food donations from the public outside, preferably outside of pantry hours, and is seeking additional volunteers. To complete the online volunteer application, visit www.loavesandfishesnwok.org/volunteer.

Being back open helps decrease the amount of food waste, Long said, and since the building has reopened, she said 446 clients have been seen.

During the months the building was closed, clients were given boxes with “generic things most people like” only on Tuesday and Thursday, Long said.

“My family may really like canned green beans, but your family would rather eat a shoe than eat canned green beans,” she said, “so by going back to client-choice, we’re reducing food waste, but we’re also promoting dignity and respect where we are no longer telling the clients, ‘We know what’s best for you. These are the foods you’re going to eat this month.’ They’re getting to go through and choose and make their own choices.”

