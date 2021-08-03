Cancel
Sculptures bloom on Broadway

By Roger Clark
NY1
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutside the subway station at W. 72nd Street and Broadway, a flower has bloomed. It's a sculpture from artist Jon Isherwood. Broadway Blooms is a new sculpture exhibition from artist Jon Isherwood. There are eight sculptures in the form of flowers on the Broadway Malls from W. 64th Street to...

