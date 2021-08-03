Sculptures bloom on Broadway

As I sit down to write this today, Sunday, it has been a worrisome day, with news of a significant traffic accident earlier but no details yet. This follows an accident at Norton Point on Saturday, as well as several other emergencies in the past few weeks. The medflight goes over my house on its typical path to and from the hospital and it has been busy lately. My thoughts go out to everyone involved in all of these emergencies. It’s terribly scary. There are a lot of people here. That alone will cause emergency situations to increase, I’m sure. But folks are also worn out and tired from COVID, working long hours, crowds, stress, and traffic, and goodness knows what else. It probably adds to the risk factor. Here’s to a safe August ahead. Fingers crossed.