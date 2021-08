Ed Clancy won bronze in London and Mark Cavendish won silver in Rio. In Tokyo the 23-year-old Matt Walls completed the set, finally delivering men’s Olympic omnium gold for Great Britain after Laura Kenny’s two triumphs in the women’s event, and he did it with a complete display of powerful sprinting and tactical nous.Here, the omnium – a battle to accumulate points over multiple disciplines – was reduced from six events over two days to four packed into three gruelling hours, and what was so impressive was the apparent ease with which Walls dominated a highly competitive field.Walls is the...