Manhattan, NY

"An orange jumpsuit waiting": Trump warned he should be concerned about Manhattan criminal probe

By Tom Boggioni
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago
Appearing on CNN to discuss a ruling that will allow Congress to have access to former President Donald Trump's taxes, Bloomberg editor Tim O'Brien said that the issue may be tied up in the courts yet again, and that Trump should be more concerned about the criminal investigation being conducted against him by Manhattan's district attorney.

Last week the Justice Department paved the way for Congressional investigators to access the former president's tax returns before a federal judge interceded and gave Trump time to contest the ruling.

Speaking with CNN host Jim Sciutto, O'Brien — a Trump biographer who has seen previous tax documents belonging to the ex-president before he ran for office — said to expect another long period of legal wrangling.

"I'm assuming they are looking at this and still challenge it on the grounds that the DOJ, Bill Barr's DOJ blocked the release which was, that congress was just engaging in a fishing expedition and it wasn't pursuant to Congress's oversight authority or legislation and therefore it should be stopped," O'Brien predicted. "I imagine they'll try to challenge that in court but they're going to have an uphill battle with that."

"So if it comes to Congress, if the tax returns come to Congress, are they now effectively public? Will you and I and people here watching here be able to see them?" host Sciutto asked.

"I suspect we will at some point," the journalist replied. "I think Congress is going to have to be judicious and I think circumspect about how they post these. There is a lot of, I think, issues around the separation of powers and checks and balances that rides as much on trust as it does on the rule of law."

"So the president has multiple legal tracks, perilous ones underway right now," Sciutto prompted. "I mean you have an investigation, one in the state of Georgia into his efforts to overturn the election. You have the Manhattan DA's continued case and indictment, in fact of the Trump Organization. Now you have this, at least exposing — we don't know if there is criminal behavior — but exposing what the president has tried to conceal for some time. What is the political effect of that for a person who remains the choice of most, at least, Republicans for the [presidential] nominee in 2024?"

"I think the Manhattan DA's investigation is still the most perilous for him; that is a criminal investigation that is still a possibility that there is an orange jumpsuit waiting for Donald Trump at the end of that process," O'Brien explained. "I don't anticipate getting there, there is a lot of evidence that needs to come into the public record before that occurs."

"I don't know that any of his core supporters would care about any of this," the journalist conceded. "I think the real issue is what do traditional conservative Republicans and moderate voters think about it in a general election and that is really the meat of the issue."

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Salon

When to admit you're wrong: JFK's lessons for Joe Biden

The eviction moratorium crisis may have come and gone — though likely not for long — but it illustrated a crucial lesson in leadership that Joe Biden needs to learn, and soon. In a free society, the people at the top owe it to the public to admit when they made a mistake. After that, they must learn from those mistakes, even if that means assuming considerable political risk.
Posted by
Salon

CNN anchor's suggestion for Republican accountability? Name new COVID variants after GOP governors

CNN anchor Jim Acosta on Saturday blasted Republican governors for refusing to implement public policy measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. "As the Delta variant is raging across the U.S., the nation remains divided between states fighting the virus and states fighting the science. States led by politicians who know better. Case in point, Florida," Acosta reported.
New York City, NYPosted by
Salon

DOJ notes revealed: Trump's coup was longer in the making than we thought

It's no secret that former President Donald Trump plotted to overturn the 2020 election if he lost. He had set up the scenario for months, even declaring at one point that the only way the Democrats could win the election was by stealing it. He'd done the same in 2016, telling his cheering crowd that he would only accept the results of the election if he won, and as it turned out, he didn't even accept that — insisting that Hillary Clinton stole the popular vote. Trump then formed an "election integrity commission" to investigate voter fraud in the election he won. (That commission was eventually abandoned after they were unable to find any proof of voter fraud.)
POTUSPosted by
Salon

Neuroscientist explains how fanatical Trump followers could lead us to societal collapse

Do not be alarmed, but consider this article a prediction and a warning. Actually, it's okay to be a little alarmed, because recent events—like the storming of the Capitol—are certainly cause for concern. Let's call it what it is; Donald Trump has created a cult and radicalized its members. QAnon also shares a large part of the responsibility, whoever they are. We may not be able to see it because Trump has been banned from Twitter and Q conversation cleaned from social media, but behind the scenes, this cult is being transformed into an army of soldiers.
New York City, NYPosted by
Salon

Trump's magic mark: Republicans reap millions in donations with the "pre-checked box"

Earlier this year, the New York Times revealed that Donald Trump's campaign had extracted tens of millions of dollars in extra contributions from his supporters by surreptitiously signing them up for recurring donations, mostly by using pre-checked boxes in online forms. That practice was widely criticized and drew the attention of federal election officials, but it definitely hasn't stopped. Trump's fundraising appeals still appear to be automatically opting in donors for multiple contributions, which may partly account for $100 million-plus war chest the former president has accumulated since losing last year's election. Other Republican candidates and elected officials have followed along, embracing Trump's dubious fundraising practices just as they have embraced his politics.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Right-wingers try to sink infrastructure bill, claiming it's loaded with secret "wokeness"

With President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill, the result of arduous bipartisan negotiations, now inching its way through the Senate, some conservative pundits and politicians are of course seeking to undermine it. Their first line of attack appears to involve the measure's alleged "wokeness," focusing on keywords, phrases and provisions in the measure that supposedly reveal a hidden radical leftist agenda.
POTUSPosted by
Salon

Trump's coup came so close to working — do the American people even care?

More "revelations" about the Trump regime's crimes against democracy and the American people continue. Last Friday, it was reported that last December Donald Trump tried to order the Justice Department to declare the 2020 presidential election "illegal" and "corrupt," paving the way for nullifying or overturning it completely. CNN reports...

