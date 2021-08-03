Cancel
Public Safety

FBI Staffer Photos Used In Sex Trafficking Investigation

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
The FBI is evaluating its policies and guidelines for investigating child sex trafficking cases after an incident at the agency.

An internal review found that the FBI used provocative photos of young female bureau staffers on social media sites to lure sex traffickers.

The review found the staffers were not certified for undercover work, and agents did not get approval from supervisors to use their photos.

There is also no documentation of what social media sites the pictures were posted to.

The inspector general says this could place staffers in danger.

