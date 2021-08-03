Cancel
Animals

WATCH: This Bison Battle Has a Clear Winner and Loser

By Prairie Wife
My Country 95.5
My Country 95.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's the middle of the rutting season for Wyoming's Bison population. The rutting season for Bison begins in June and ends in September, and the peak months are July and August. Male Bison at this time are extremely irritable and aggressive, and they can be seen fighting for the attention...

96.7 KISS FM

Yellowstone Hiker Gets Bison Surprise(VIDEO)

Always be aware of your surroundings and make sure you read all the signs before you go into a park because you will probably want to know what to do before you run into wildlife just like this guy. @jax3397#yellowstone #buffalo #fypシ♬ original sound - Jackson.Elsey. Jackson Elsey via TikTok.
My Country 95.5

Watch: Wyoming Wolf Pack Too Tough For Grizzly In Yellowstone Battle

You've heard the saying "there's power in numbers", right? A pack of Wolves in Yellowstone show that is absolutely true, even when they're fighting off a Grizzly. The wolf population had nearly become extinct until they were classified as an endangered species in 1973 and the greater Yellowstone Ecosystem became one of three recovery areas. In the mid 1990's 41 wolves were released into Yellowstone and through time, many have moved out of the area where they are not protected. There are an estimated 528 wolves in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (between 12-20 MILLION acres in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho), with about 8 packs with 94 wolves in Yellowstone NP. Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is home to nearly 730 Grizzly bears with about 150 living in Yellowstone park. The Grizzly is listed as a "Threatened Species", but researchers believe the population is doing well.
Messy Grand Teton camp draws bear, Idaho woman fined $5.8K

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has ordered an Idaho woman to pay over $5,800 for leaving trash out that attracted a grizzly bear to her campsite in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. Federal prosecutors say wildlife officials had to tranquilize the bear and move it elsewhere in the park...
My Country 95.5

Watch This Yellowstone Grizzly Mama Bear Nurse a Cub

There is a reason why television channels (and shows), like National Geographic are so popular. It is because nothing is quite as fascinating as witnessing wildlife in their natural habitat. It's also one of the reasons why millions of tourist flock to Yellowstone National Park each year, especially during the summer months.
My Country 95.5

#1 Cause of Frustrating Traffic Jams in Yellowstone are Bison

Every summer pictures and videos hit the internet of the LONG traffic jams in Yellowstone National Park and the cause many of these are 'Bison Jams'. The visitor numbers in the last few years have been so high that traffic is already a major concern for park officials. Then when you add in up to 5,000 Bison and thousands of other types of wildlife that live in the in the park, don't expect to make it quick trip through the park. The 'Bison Jams' are caused when the parks Bison herds are hanging out around the road and can long as 2 hours.
101.9 KING FM

Photos Show Montanan Sleeping Though a Close Encounter with a Bear

Bear and Montana have been a big topic of news lately. From the bears in Yellowstone getting a little too ornery with tourists. To the sad story of a cyclist getting killed near Ovando. Now, we have another bear story making the news. This one involving a bear and a weary traveler. Photos of a bear and sleeping person have surfaced online.
Allison Burney

Watch a Massive Bison Stampede on South Dakota’s Great Plains

I’ve always wondered what it would be like to hear bison thundering across the plains in the Wild West. While this would have been a common sight to witness a few centuries ago, things are much different today. There are still a few successful modern-day herds of Plains bison roaming the United States, but not in the same way they did prior to the 19th century.
My Country 95.5

A 2500 Pound Wyoming Bear Found In Big Horns ‘Natural Trap Cave’

According to researchers, Wyoming's Ice Age history is pretty impressive and a few years ago History Channel did a show in 2008 called 'Jurassic Fight Club' to prove it. In Northern Wyoming, deep in the Big Horn Mountains, lies the Natural Trap Cave that has been the final resting spot for MANY animals and creatures...past & present. The massive pit is shaped like a bell, is 85 feet deep with a 12' by 15' opening at the top. It's basically a sinkhole in the middle of the mountain that animals passing by may not see and fall to their death. Laying at the bottom of this large, natural trap, was thousands of years of fossils proving that Wyoming was extremely active with many creatures LARGE and small.

