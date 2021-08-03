Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

New Draft NICE Guidance on Rehabilitation After Traumatic Injury

By Priscilla Lynch
Medscape News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published a new draft guideline covering rehabilitation after traumatic injury. In England, 45,000 people are affected by very severe or major trauma every year. The draft guideline outlines how to develop a rehabilitation plan and monitor progress against the plan....

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Related
Health Servicescedarcityutah.com

‘First step in recovery’: Intermountain Neuro Specialty Rehabilitation helps patients heal after life-altering injuries

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — For patients recovering from life-altering neurological injuries, hard work often yields miraculous results. Intermountain Healthcare’s Neuro Specialty Rehabilitation team supports patients with intensive therapy as they strive to regain mobility and independence. “Our goal is to get people back to functioning,” said Roxanne Butterfield, nurse manager of...
Syracuse, NYGenomeWeb

Quadrant Biosciences Eyes 2022 Launch for Molecular Traumatic Brain Injury Test

NEW YORK – Quadrant Biosciences is developing a molecular test for diagnosing concussion as well as predicting persistent post-concussion symptoms. The Syracuse, New York-based firm and its academic collaborators recently showcased its biomarker panel in a paper in the Journal of Neurology, a step toward introducing the assay for clinical use, with a US Food and Drug Administration submission under consideration for next year.
FitnessMidland Daily News

MidMichigan Health: Physical therapy for traumatic brain injuries

Brain injuries can be traumatic, but not every brain injury is a traumatic brain injury. Traumatic brain injuries often occur as a result of various incidents, including a car accident, fall, or injury while playing a contact sport. While there is a wide range of treatment, depending on the severity of the patient’s injury, physical therapy can help on the road to recovery.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Promote Healing With Rehabilitation After Hip Replacement Surgery

Post-operative physical therapy and rehab is a necessity after hip replacement surgery to work on the patient’s functional needs and improve mobility, strength, flexibility and reduce pain. A tailored approach to rehabilitation also prevents complications and risks of injury that can affect the patient’s overall health. What is hip replacement...
HomelessMedscape News

Consultation on Increasing Frontline Access to Drug Overdose Medication

The opioid antagonist naloxone could soon be made available to more health and frontline workers under new plans to tackle the record high drug-related deaths in the UK. An 8-week consultation has been launched by the Government to amend current regulations to allow naloxone to be supplied and administered by a wider group of people regularly coming into contact with drug users in the community to help save more lives from opioid overdoses.
HealthMedscape News

Attitudes Towards Deprescribing: The Perspectives of Geriatric Patients and Nursing Home Residents

Carina Lundby MScPharm, PhD; Peter Glans MScPharm; Trine Simonsen Pharmaconomist; Jens Søndergaard MD, PhD; Jesper Ryg MD, PhD; Henrik Hein Lauridsen DC, MSc, PhD; Anton Pottegård MScPharm, PhD. Abstract and Introduction. Background/Objectives: Successful deprescribing requires insight into patients' thoughts about deprescribing. We described attitudes towards deprescribing in a large sample...
Diseases & Treatmentsthekatynews.com

Understanding the Traumatic Brain Injury Recovery Process

After suffering from a traumatic brain injury, coordinated care, education, and support can help patients and family members better cope with the recovery process. Traumatic brain injury is a complicated condition, and every injury is different for patients who have experienced any brain trauma. People who suffer from this type of injury can develop long-term disabilities and symptoms that continue to interfere with their lives. However, with the right treatment and support, patients can make life-changing progress through the traumatic brain injury recovery process.
Milwaukee, WImcw.edu

New Study on Traumatic Brain Injury Finds Improved Outcomes Possible Well after Injury

Milwaukee, July 26, 2021 – A study group from Medical College of Wisconsin, Harvard Medical School and University of California, San Francisco published a new paper in JAMA Neurology titled “Functional Outcomes Over the First Year After Moderate to Severe Traumatic Brain Injury in the Prospective, Longitudinal TRACK-TBI Study”. Moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (msTBI) is a major cause of death and disability in the United States with an average of 166 people dying per day according to the CDC. Few studies have enabled prospective, longitudinal outcome data collection from the acute to chronic phases of recovery after msTBI. The group found that many patients with severe acute injury achieve favorable outcomes over the course of the first year. This finding is vital as many critical decisions that impact outcomes, including withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment, are made within a few weeks of injury by clinicians.
ScienceMedscape News

Effects of Head Positions on Awake Fiberoptic Bronchoscope Oral Intubation

Zhuo Liu; Li Zhao; Zhongfeng Ma; Meiqi Liu; Xiaohang Qi; Qianqian Jia; Shujuan Liang; Xiaochun Yang. Background: There are many factors affecting the success rate of awake orotracheal intubation via fiberoptic bronchoscope. We performed this study was to investigate the effects of head positions on awake Fiberoptic bronchoscope oral intubation.
Public HealthMedscape News

Study Finds Benefit in Positive Airway Pressure for Hospitalised COVID Patients

Patients hospitalised with COVID-19 were less likely to need tracheal intubation when they received continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment, researchers said. Preliminary data from a study also found there was no benefit from using high flow nasal oxygenation (HFNO) over standard oxygen delivery. Researchers from the Respiratory Strategies in...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Hospital Intervention Fails to Improve Heart Failure Outcomes

A clinical trial of an intervention designed to improve outcomes for patients hospitalized with heart failure shows that the strategy was not successful compared to results with usual care. Researchers in the Care Optimization Through Patient and Hospital Engagement Clinical Trial for Heart Failure (CONNECT-HF) set out to see if...
WorkoutsMedscape News

Aerobic Exercise Reduces BP in Resistant Hypertension

Aerobic exercise may help reduce blood pressure in patients whose hypertension responds poorly to medications, a new study suggests. A randomized controlled clinical trial showed that patients with resistant hypertension assigned to a moderate-intensity aerobic exercise training program had lower blood pressure (BP) compared with patients who received usual care.
HealthMedscape News

Erosive Pustular Dermatosis of the Scalp

Clinicopathological Correlation Leading to a Definition of Diagnostic Criteria. Robin Reschke, MD; Sonja Grunewald, MD; Uwe Paasch, MD; Marco Averbeck, MD; Jan C. Simon, MD; Tino Wetzig, MD. Abstract and Introduction. Abstract. Introduction: Erosive pustular dermatosis of the scalp (EPDS) is frequently misdiagnosed as epithelial tumor or trauma. To the...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy