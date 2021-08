PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot while inside of his car in north Phoenix Saturday morning. Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says the shooting happened near Bell Road and 9th Street around 9:15 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot inside of his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Samuel Casas. Investigators believed that he was being robbed at the time of the shooting.