2492 Perkinsville Rd, Goochland, VA 23102

Beautiful Cape style home with creek access on a large 4+ acre lot boast a first floor primary bedroom, large elegant kitchen, and a cozy living room for all your friends and family! The back yard is fenced in completely with a farm gate for easy access. This home has been renovated with the following: new soft-water system, new hot-water heater, new HVAC, updated fireplace with shiplap and slate hearth, renovated kitchen with quartz countertops, new french doors off kitchen leading to the large back deck, new powder room with custom barn door, remodeled laundry room, new recessed lighting in kitchen & mud room, new renovated en-suite tile bathroom, expanded walk-in closet off primary bedroom, updated fixtures, updated fold-out windows, and the best part-broadleaf acacia wood floor throughout 1st floor! This house has it all! The attached garage, with bonus room, allows entry into home effortlessly. Come see this stunning sanctuary tucked up within the trees! Don’t overlook the fully sealed and conditioned crawlspace!