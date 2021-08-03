Telisha Farrow Jackson Named Director of Programs and Operations at Greater Women’s Business Council
Telisha Farrow Jackson recently joined the Greater Women’s Business Council (GWBC) as director of programs and operations, where she will engage and empower the growing number of women-owned businesses in the Southeast. GWBC is one of the Southeast’s largest nonprofit organizations providing nationally-recognized certification for women-owned businesses in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.metroatlantaceo.com
Comments / 0