Ziebart Franchise Growth Accelerates Along with Rising Demand for Aftermarket Services

By Ziebart
franchising.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article60-Year-Old Automotive Aftermarket Brand Sees Escalated Interest from Entrepreneurs in 2021. August 03, 2021 // Franchising.com // TROY, Mich. - Riding on heightened demand for automotive aftermarket services, Ziebart - the global leader in automotive appearance and protection services for over 60 years - has signed multiple franchise agreements that will expand the legendary brand’s footprint across the country and internationally. To support the demand, Ziebart has increased its field support at its World Headquarters by adding to its franchise development, marketing, IT, and operations teams.

www.franchising.com

