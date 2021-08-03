Ziebart Franchise Growth Accelerates Along with Rising Demand for Aftermarket Services

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaze Pizza, the nation's leading fast-casual franchise pizza concept, announced today it has signed two new multi-unit franchise agreements to expand its west coast footprint, further fueling the thriving brand's continued nationwide growth efforts. As part of these deal signings, Blaze is expanding its strong presence in Southern California with two restaurants under development and slated to open in Indio and Colton, new markets for the brand in its home state. Additionally, the brand has also signed an agreement to open its first locations in Alaska, with four restaurants in the pipeline to be developed across the state, with an initial focus on Fairbanks.