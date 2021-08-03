Serious Red Lagers And Sour Ales
Summer is ON! And American craft brewers are addressing the warm weather with interesting beer offerings you’re gonna want to have around. Better Red Than Dead (Richmond, CA) – East Brother Beer Co. is a San Francisco Bay area brewery which was founded by two friends and excels at brewing classic styles. And they brew a year-round that we wish more craft brewers would address. A variation of a once widely brewed European beer that is bursting with earthy brown sugar and light hop aromatics, East Brother Red Lager is a 4.6% ABV Vienna-Style Amber with a biscuity malt character that lays easily on the tongue.www.americancraftbeer.com
