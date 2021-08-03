Peach State Health Plan and Morehouse School of Medicine Hold Speaker Panel to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitation
Last week, Peach State Health Plan partnered with the Morehouse School of Medicine to host the "Bridging the Gap on the COVID-19 Vaccine" panel to discuss Georgia's ongoing efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccinations across Georgia. The panel, which consisted of state officials, medical experts, and community leaders answered questions to address the many factors that contribute to vaccinate hesitancy and how to overcome them.metroatlantaceo.com
