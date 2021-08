By: KDKA-TV News Staff DONEGAL, Pa. (KDKA) – A passenger in a tractor-trailer was killed in the early morning hours of Wednesday in a tragic rollover crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. According to authorities with the Turnpike, the crash occurred between Donegal and Somerset at the 91.4 eastbound mile marker. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The passenger was rushed to an area hospital, but died from their injuries. The condition of the driver was not released. The truck had been hauling household appliances. For a brief time, the lanes were blocked as crews cleared the crash. The Turnpike has since fully reopened to traffic.