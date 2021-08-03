Cancel
Technology resources, financial benefits available to LLC students

By Clint Walker
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 5 days ago

MATTOON — Lake Land College is implementing several initiatives to assist students this fall, including financial assistance, a new laptop rental program and new classroom technology. “We are committed to helping our students succeed by providing access to the resources and technology they need, when they need it,” President Josh...

jg-tc.com

