Wilmington, NC

Wilmington could see millions to combat opioid epidemic. Where will the money go?

Star News Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilmington-area counties could receive millions to treat and prevent addiction thanks to a settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors. Prescription opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors - Amerisource Bergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson - have agreed to pay out $26 billion total as part of the settlement and to improve the safety and oversight of their distribution.

