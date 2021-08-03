Teachers help teachers

Cancel
Education

By Heather Shelton
Eureka Times-Standard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDivision 27 of the California Retired Teachers Association recently presented six of 10 special education credential student teachers with checks for $100 from its CalRTA Grant account. These six candidates recently completed student teaching at Glen Paul School. Pictured from left are Bernie Levy, HSU Special Education Program coordinator; Rhonda Downing, Jessica Sosa, Andrea Sterling, Melaina Valdez, Andrew Beesley, Jesse Singh and Donna Clark, CalRTA North Coast president. Not pictured are the remaining four grant recipients, Stari Anderson, Susan Goodfield, Hailee Schmidt and Patrick Fromherz.

