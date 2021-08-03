Teachers help teachers

Eleanor Sarmiento is a Second Grade Spanish Immersion teacher at Cottonwood Elementary. Sarmiento has been teaching for eight years and has only taught at Cottonwood for one. What made you decide to be a teacher? Most of the people who impacted my life positively were amazing teachers. I look up to them and wanted to make other kids feel the same kind of success and compassion that I felt in school. This is my chance to pay it forward.