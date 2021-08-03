Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Clorox forecasts drop in annual sales as pandemic boom fades, shares fall

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RuqBH_0bG8SCHn00

(Reuters) -Clorox Co signaled on Tuesday that the pandemic-driven boom in demand for its bleaches, wipes and other surface cleaners was fading due to vaccinations and easing COVID-19 curbs, sending its shares down 12%.

The company forecast fiscal 2022 sales to fall between 2% and 6%, while analysts expected a decline of 1%, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Like Procter & Gamble Co and Britain’s Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Clorox had benefited from consumers stockpiling cleaning products at the height of the pandemic last year.

But with the opening up of the economy, sales in its mainstay health and wellness unit slumped 17% in the fourth quarter. The household business, which makes Glad trash bags and Kingston charcoal, reported an 8% drop in sales.

“This was a poor quarter,” said Edward Jones analyst John Boylan. He added that while the brokerage expected the first half to be difficult due to tough year-ago comparables, normalization of sales and profit would take longer than its initial estimations.

Clorox’s results also took a hit from rising costs of raw materials, such as pulp, resin and petrochemical products, that have prompted companies across sectors to increase prices.

Despite a price hike earlier in 2021, its gross margins declined by 970 basis points to 37.1%. That, in part, pulled down its adjusted earnings to 95 cents per share, which missed expectations of $1.35 per share.

Total net sales fell to $1.80 billion from $1.98 billion, falling short of estimates of $1.92 billion.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clorox#Net Sales#Pandemic#Sanitation#Refinitiv Ibes#Procter Gamble Co#Kingston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Covestro reports Q2 profit beat on demand recovery, resins unit

Aug 6 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro reported a better-than-expected final quarterly profit on Friday, citing continued global demand recovery and the consolidation of its recently acquired resins business. Covestro, which makes foams and plastics that can be used in products including car seats and phone cases, said its...
Video GamesPosted by
Reuters

Nintendo Q1 profit falls as Switch sales fade

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd on Thursday said it sold 4.45 million units of its Switch console in the April-June quarter, down from 5.7 million a year earlier, in a sign that demand for the hit device may be fading in its fifth year on the market. The...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Auto tech supplier Aptiv lifts annual sales forecast

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Aptiv Plc raised its full-year sales forecast on Thursday, as the auto technology supplier expects to benefit from higher production of trucks and large SUVs loaded with its electronic features. The company raised 2021 net sales outlook to $16.12 billion to $16.42 billion, from $15.13 billion...
Financial ReportsInvestor's Business Daily

Wayfair Earnings Boom; E-Commerce Firm Jumps Despite Sales Drop

Wayfair (W) reported second-quarter earnings that easily beat views early Thursday, though revenue unexpectedly fell. Wayfair stock rose solidly. The home furnishings e-commerce company reported adjusted earnings of $1.89 a share on revenue of $3.86 billion. Analysts expected Wayfair to report earnings of $1.16 on revenue of $3.93 billion, according to FactSet.
Businesstalesbuzz.com

Clorox shares plunge on weaker than expected outlook

Shares of Clorox plunged more than 11 percent after the cleaning products conglomerate revealed weaker-than-expected results, blaming falling demand and rising costs. Clorox’s business has stalled this year compared to the height of COVID-19 when consumers couldn’t buy enough of its disinfectants and hand wipes. Now retailers can’t give the stuff away fast enough.
Oakland, CAStreet.Com

Clorox Stock Sinks as Easing Pandemic Fears Put Dent in Sales

Shares of Clorox (CLX) - Get Report dropped sharply Tuesday after the company forecast full-year sales below analysts' estimates due to easing pandemic fears putting a dent in the company's bleaches, wipes and surface cleaners. Clorox said it expects fiscal 2022 sales to fall in the range of 2% and...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Nikola slashes annual outlook on supply chain issues, shares drop

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp on Tuesday halved its annual deliveries estimate and slashed its revenue forecast as supply chain issues drove delays in receiving certain parts, dragging the electric-truck maker’s shares down 7.6%. The supply constraints could affect the validation, testing and delivery timeline of its vehicles, Nikola...
Businesskfgo.com

Activision Blizzard annual sales forecast disappoints

(Reuters) – Activision Blizzard Inc’s full-year forecast for adjusted sales came in below analysts’ estimates on Tuesday, as the easing of curbs weaken the pandemic-driven frenzy for its popular franchises “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush”. Video game publishers saw a jump in consumer spending, as the COVID-19 pandemic made...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Clorox Q2 Sales Down 9 Pct As Shipments, Consumer Purchases Slow

The Clorox Company reported a 9 percent overall drop in year-to-year sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, ending June 30, pointing to slow shipments and a decrease in consumer spending as they worked through their pandemic stockpile of cleaning supplies. International sales were up 5 percent for the...
Video GamesPosted by
Reuters

Take-Two reiterates annual adjusted sales forecast

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc on Monday reiterated its annual adjusted revenue forecast, as last year’s gaming boom cooled off with easing pandemic restrictions encouraging people to step out more. The company said it expects full-year adjusted sales between $3.2 billion and $3.3 billion. Analysts expected $3.47...
Video GamesPosted by
Reuters

'Grand Theft Auto' creator forecasts disappointing sales, shares drop

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Videogame maker Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO.O) on Monday forecast second-quarter adjusted sales below estimates and pushed back the release of two titles, dragging the company's shares nearly 3% lower aftermarket. The "Grand Theft Auto" and "Red Dead Redemption" creator also maintained its annual revenue forecast...
RetailTulsa World

Once fading, mask sales starting to rebound

NEW YORK — Masks, which had started to disappear from store shelves, may be front and center again. A spot check of businesses and other data sources are showing that mask sales have been rising in recent weeks as Americans worry about the surging cases of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Retail analysts expect mask sales will get another jolt after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Tuesday changed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the cases are surging.
Redmond, WASeattle Times

Microsoft Sales, Profit Gain; Shares Drop on Azure Concern

(Bloomberg) — Microsoft Corp. reported sales and profit that exceeded analysts’ estimates for a 10th straight quarter, though investor optimism was tempered by concern about slowing growth in the software giant’s Azure cloud-computing business. Shares slipped in late trading. Sales in the fourth quarter, which ended June 30, climbed 21%...
Small BusinessPosted by
The Atlantic

The Pandemic Business Boom

Last March, the coronavirus pandemic hit, and the serial entrepreneur Mike Landau found himself spending nearly every minute of every day inside his Long Island home with his wife and five daughters. He had new responsibilities, he told me: worrying about everyone’s health, supervising Zoom school, cleaning up Barbies, trying to keep their home from looking like a “defunct Amazon warehouse.” But he also had some business ideas, and time to incubate them.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks slip for third day on virus worries

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slipped on Monday, led by major heavyweights, as upbeat U.S. jobs data released over the weekend failed to calm investors' worries about the resurgence in COVID-19 across the world and its economic impacts. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI fell 7.80 points, or 0.24%, to 3,262.56 as of 0135 GMT, extending its declines to a third straight session. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.37% but peer SK Hynix fell 1.27%, while battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver dropped 0.83% and 0.45%, respectively. ** South Korea continued to report four-digit daily COVID-19 cases, even as it extended the tougher COVID-19 distancing measures, which has been imposed for weeks already. ** China's export growth unexpectedly slowed in July following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases, data on Saturday showed, while imports also lost momentum, pointing to a slowdown in the country's industrial sector. ** U.S. employers hired the most number of workers in nearly a year in July and continued to raise wages, while unemployment rate dropped to a 16-month low, giving a boost to the U.S. economy. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 169.3 billion won ($147.85 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,145.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.28% lower than its previous close at 1,142.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,144.9 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,145.0. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 110.19. ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 1.895%. ($1 = 1,145.0600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Comments / 1

Community Policy