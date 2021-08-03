Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Clorox forecasts bigger-than-expected drop in full-year sales

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Clorox Co forecast full-year sales below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as demand for its bleaches, wipes and other surface cleaners eased off pandemic highs.

The company said it expects fiscal 2022 sales to fall in the range of 2% to 6%, compared with the average analyst estimate of a 1% decline, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clorox#Refinitiv Ibes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Auto parts maker Magna posts profit as demand returns

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc on Friday posted a second-quarter profit compared with a loss a year ago, as strong demand for new vehicles boosted sales at the Canadian auto parts maker. Net income attributable to Magna was $424 million, or $1.40 per share, in the quarter ended...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Private equity Carlyle makes higher offer for UK's Vectura

Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity Carlyle Group on Friday made an increased takeover offer of 155 pence per share for Vectura, outbidding Tobacco group Philip Morris International’s offer agreed to by the British company last month. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
StocksStreet.Com

Plug Power Stock Rises on Revenue Beat, Stronger Billings Outlook

Shares of Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report were higher after the hydrogen-fuel-cell maker reported second-quarter revenue ahead of estimates and raised its full-year gross-bookings estimates. The Latham, N.Y., company reported a second-quarter net loss of 18 cents a share on revenue of $124.6 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were...
Businessfxempire.com

Clorox Forecasts Drop in Annual Sales as Ppandemic Boom Fades, Shares Fall

The company forecast fiscal 2022 sales to fall between 2% and 6%, while analysts expected a decline of 1%, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Like Procter & Gamble Co and Britain’s Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Clorox had benefited from consumers stockpiling cleaning products at the height of the pandemic last year.
Businesswmleader.com

Clorox shares plunge on weaker-than-expected outlook

Shares of Clorox plunged more than 11 percent after the cleaning products conglomerate revealed weaker-than-expected results, blaming falling demand and rising costs. Clorox’s business has stalled this year compared to the height of COVID-19 when consumers couldn’t buy enough of its disinfectants and hand wipes. Now retailers can’t give the stuff away fast enough.
StocksSeekingalpha.com

Clorox: Expect An Armada Of Downgrades

We had an extremely negative stance on Clorox coming into this quarter. You've reached your limit of guest articles this month. Register for free to continue reading.Create Free Account. Subscribe to Seeking Alpha Premium to read this investing idea. We look at where fair value lies on the beleaguered dividend...
StocksZDNet

Alteryx Q2 report tops expectations, forecast misses by a mile, shares drop

Data analytics software maker Alteryx this afternoon reported Q2 revenue that topped analysts' expectations, and a smaller-than-expected net loss, but offered an outlook that was well below expectations. The report sent Alteryx shares down almost ten percent in late trading. CEO Mark Anderson remarked, "Alteryx continues to make meaningful progress...
RetailForexTV.com

Germany Retail Sales Rise More Than Expected In June

Germany’s retail sales growth exceeded expectations in June as the relaxation of restrictions related to the pandemic supported consumer demand, data from Destatis revealed on Monday. Retail sales grew 4.2 percent month-on-month in June, much faster than the economists’ forecast of 2 percent. Nonetheless, the latest increase was slower than...
Financial ReportsUS News and World Report

EssilorLuxottica Raises Full-Year Guidance as Sales Rebound

(Reuters) - Oakley and Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica raised its full-year guidance on Friday after revenue doubled in the second quarter, helped by a strong recovery in North America. The company now expects revenue for the full year to grow by a "mid-single digit" rate at constant currencies versus 2019 and...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Newell Brands beats expectations, raises full-year sales guidance

Newell Brands Inc. reported second quarter net income of $197 million, or 46 cents per share, up from $78 million, or 18 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 56 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 45 cents. Sales of $2.71 billion were up from $2.11 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.56 billion. Newell's portfolio includes Rubbermaid, Mr. Coffee, Elmer's and Graco baby products. For the third quarter, Newell is guiding for sales of $2.70 to $2.78 billion and adjusted EPS of 46 cents to 50 cents. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $2.596 billion and EPS of 54 cents. Newell raised its full-year sales outlook, which is now expected to be $10.10 billion to $10.35 billion, up from $9.9 billion to to $10.1 billion. Adjusted EPS is still forecast to be $1.63 to $1.73. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $10.112 billion and EPS of $1.73. Newell shares were nearly unchanged in Friday premarket trading, and have gained 28.2% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up 17.7% for 2021 so far.
Financial Reportsnaturalgasworld.com

Central reports 8% drop in full year revenue

The Australian explorer's sales volume dropped 17% year/year. Sydney-listed Central Petroleum on July 30 reported a 7.9% year/year drop in sales revenue during the 12 months to June 30, 2021 (FY2020-21) owing to lower sales volume. Total sales revenue in FY2020-21 was A$59.82mn ($44.2mn) compared with A$65mn in the previous...
Businessgo955.com

Ford raises full-year profit outlook after stronger-than expected quarter

DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday boosted its profit forecast for the year after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results. The No. 2 U.S. automaker raised its expectation for full-year operating profit by about $3.5 billion, to between $9 billion and $10 billion. Ford estimated a roughly 30% increase in its...
ElectronicsICIS Chemical Business

Automotive sector chip shortage woes may be bigger than expected - BASF CEO

LONDON (ICIS)--The impact of the semiconductor chip shortage on automotive production could be even greater than expected, BASF CEO Martin Brudermuller said on Wednesday, with supply times from car makers continuing to lengthen. Automotive production has been stifled by a lack of semiconductor chips, due to capacity limits and chip...

Comments / 0

Community Policy