Clorox forecasts bigger-than-expected drop in full-year sales

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Clorox Co forecast full-year sales below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as demand for its bleaches, wipes and other surface cleaners eased off pandemic highs.

The company said it expects fiscal 2022 sales to fall in the range of 2% to 6%, compared with the average analyst estimate of a 1% decline, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)