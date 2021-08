The 49ers, the franchise of Hall of Fame quarterbacks Y.A. Tittle, Joe Montana and Steve Young, hope they have found a passer who will add to their rich legacy in Trey Lance. But even after drafting the North Dakota State quarterback with the No. 3 pick, they might not be in a hurry to find out if the rookie can follow in those footsteps. That’s because the big-armed, dual-threat talent made only 17 starts and threw 318 passes at the FCS level and has played in just one game since January 2020.