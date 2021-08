Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) has stacked the second stage spacecraft of its Starship next-generation launch vehicle system on top of the Super Heavy booster for the first time. The stacking comes after SpaceX finished installing the engines on both vehicles to finalize them for their first orbital test flight. This highly-anticipated test flight will be the first time Starship, a rocket capable of generating a staggering 16 million pounds of thrust, will take to the skies. SpaceX chief Mr. Elon Musk, who has taken upon himself to provide regular coverage of his rocket's construction on social media, shared images of the event.