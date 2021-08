After one of the lowest key build-ups to a home Test series in years, England finally lock horns with India at Trent Bridge on Wednesday. With five Tests in six weeks, this will be an unrelenting period for Joe Root’s team both physically and mentally. At the end of it all is an Ashes series in Australia, yet that can be parked for now given the challenge that awaits an England side shorn of three of their best players in Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes.