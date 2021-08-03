Pocono Mountain Regional police reported on the following:. • A crash on July 20 at 3:17 p.m. at the intersection of Salamanca and Helmock drives in Coolbaugh Township. Police said their initial investigation indicates that Brian Garcia, 29, of Tobyhanna, was driving a 2000 Honda Civic on Salamanca Drive and approaching the intersection with Hemlock Drive. Witnesses said Garcia did not stop for a posted stop sign. George Dobson, 29, also of Tobyanna, was driving a Chevrolet pickup on Hemlock Drive at the time. He attempted to avoid a collision with the Civic but could not.