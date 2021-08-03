Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

DNA reveals family secret and resentment

Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Amy: Information I received from my genetic testing revealed that my father had two other children while married to my mother within our supposedly “intact” family. I am allowing the picture I have of my past, my childhood, and my family to (painfully) reshape my personal history, as this knowledge integrates into my whole self.

wcfcourier.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Testing#Resentment#Family Secret#Horrible Friend#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Contra Costa County, CAEast Bay Times

Harriette Cole: My friend told me what my husband did years ago

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just learned that my husband tried to grope my best friend a few years ago when we were visiting her. I am so embarrassed. She said he was drunk when he did it. We were all at a party at her house hanging out together, and apparently when he got drunk, he went overboard. She never told me, she said, because she didn’t want to wreck our visit. She is so thoughtful.
Relationship Advicetelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: Husband’s secret could make for awkward vacation

Dear Amy: I just found out (from reading an exchange of text messages) that my husband of 40 years has reconnected with an old girlfriend. They have been actively corresponding for about a year. Both are in their 70s. Their relationship is far more than a happy reconnection between old friends, catching up and sharing their news. They act like they are in love.
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

My husband seems almost proud of being unfaithful to me

All this talk about ministers having affairs has brought back to me the misery of three years ago, when my husband confessed to having an affair with a close friend of ours. I’d noticed that he’d been in quite an exuberant, gleeful mood. It turned out that he’d spent the past three months in various hotels with this woman, who we’d been friends with since uni. He seemed almost proud to be telling me.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I stood there holding my baby as she sent me pictures of an ultrasound. I was speechless. But deep down I knew.’: Mom’s breathtaking journey adopting 2 newborns only 4 months apart

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was 6 weeks old, I went to have an ultrasound for tummy issues and they noticed my ovaries were not hooked up right. The doctor at the time felt it would be best to remove them completely. When I was 13 years old, I found out I would never be able to have children. It was then that I started researching adoption. As I grew older my biggest fear was to have to someday tell a prospective spouse that I would never be able to birth our children. Then I met Jason. He was a single dad to 2 wonderful little boys and we fell head over heels.
Relationship AdviceThe Jewish Press

Is it proper for a husband/father or wife/mother to leave their family for an extended period of time?

Is it proper for a husband/father or wife/mother to leave their family for an extended period of time?. While it is certainly better for a family to always be intact and for the father and mother to always be present, unfortunately life circumstances often demand that a person does need to take a leave of absence, whether for a repeated or occasional work assignment.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

After my parents died, I cut my siblings out of my life for good. I don’t regret it

Standing in a Missouri funeral parlor, feet from my 89-year-old father’s casket, the strident voice of my older sister battered my ears. My other siblings were spread around the room, including one newly contacted brother: a complete stranger to me. My eyes locked for a moment with another brother, sitting in a chair. He was the only full sibling with whom I still communicated and had been at my side at the hospital when my father died.For nearly six years, we’d been saying goodbye in one way or another. Dad, a handsome widower, had been diagnosed with dementia in 2014,...
Religionsoutheastoutlook.org

Creating a God-honoring relationship with your adolescent

Last fall I wrote an article titled, “How to improve relationships with your adult children.” Ironically, I had just begun counseling to do so. My article’s message was love, listen and support, and creating a God-honoring relationship with your adolescents is similar. Feeling loved is important at every age. Philippians...
Family RelationshipsSlate

I Want to Get to Know My Grandma and Aunt, but I Know My Mom Would Disapprove

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding from Jamilah Lemieux every week. I have a good relationship with my mother and have been historically closer to her than my two brothers, who gravitate towards my father. Even in my adolescence (I’m currently in my mid-30s), my mother would vent to me, especially about her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, whom she’s had deeply and long-lasting negative relationships with. I don’t have a relationship with either family member; I feel it’s a direct result of my mother’s projections for many years. It makes me very uncomfortable, but I don’t want to invalidate my mother’s very real feelings. I know she should confide in a friend or better yet a professional, but the topic is sensitive and in the very few times I have broached it, she became extremely defensive.
Relationshipsarcamax.com

Annie's Mailbox: Annoyed Bride

Dear Annie: When I was a young teen, a family member informed me that when my mother was in high school, before she married my father, she became pregnant. The young man with whom she was involved refused to take responsibility and marry her. As a result, the baby was given up for adoption.
Relationship AdviceBoston Globe

Do I leave my husband for my ex?

Let me think about your problems so you don't have to. What's going on with your relationship life right now? Send your own questions or problem to [email protected] or fill out this form, please. We will chat next week. Several years after college, I lived with a boyfriend for...
Family RelationshipsLiterary Hub

The DNA of Storytelling: Making the Case for Messy Family Books

Many years ago my husband Fred, primarily a financial news and nonfiction reader, was heading off on a work trip and decided to take along one of my favorite novels of all time, I Know This Much Is True by Wally Lamb. He knew how important the book was to me and decided to finally see what all my hype was about, despite the daunting 897 pages. As soon as his plane landed at his destination I called to ask what he thought of it so far. In a slightly irritated tone, he explained he couldn’t answer that yet because he had to put the book down mid-flight. Otherwise he feared he’d start crying in front of the other passengers, which he preferred not to do. He also asked, with sheer wonder in his voice, why I would seek out—never mind recommend—a book that was so full of heartache.

Comments / 0

Community Policy