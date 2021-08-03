Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate OKs amendments to 2700 page, $1T infrastructure bill

Posted by 
Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sought to speed up consideration of a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, promising that Democrats would work with Republicans to put together amendments for consideration this week. GOP senators cautioned that they need time to digest the massive bill. Formally called...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
801K+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Rob Portman
Person
John Thune
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Infrastructure#Ap#Republicans#Gop#The White House#D Ariz#Time#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

GOP Sen. Kevin Cramer Confronts Maria Bartiromo Over Her Portrayal of Infrastructure Deal

North Dakota Republican Senator Kevin Cramer on Sunday pushed back against Fox host Maria Bartiromo portrayal of the infrastructure deal. "We have all experienced a lack of resiliency to our energy infrastructure. The Colonial Pipeline cyberattack is a pretty good example of that," Cramer told Bartriomo during an appearance on her show Sunday Morning Futures. "Some of the things [in the deal] contribute to the overall infrastructure of our country."
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Mitch McConnell is threatening more mayhem. Democrats plan to call his bluff.

Ever since Donald Trump’s loss, Republicans have had repeated opportunities to take off-ramps from their ongoing radicalization — and have refused. They buttressed his 2020 lies, helped whitewash the insurrection, killed a Jan. 6 commission, and humored fringe lawmakers embracing political violence and anti-vaccine derangement. Now Republicans are about to...
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Chuck Schumer Cut In Front Of Mitch McConnell And Became A Meme

Twitter users got a kick out of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) lighthearted power move over Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) this week. Viral video (above) shows McConnell walking down a long corridor in the U.S. Capitol to a lectern for a news conference. But, seemingly from out of nowhere, Schumer enters the screen from the left and beats him to it.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

AOC, Progressives Slam Moderate Dems' Concerns About $3.5T Bill: 'Bipartisan Doesn't Mean It's Good'

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, and fellow progressive lawmakers pushed back against moderate Democrats' concerns over a proposed $3.5 trillion "human infrastructure" package that President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders aim to pass in tandem with a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure deal. Moderate Democrats wrote a letter addressed...
POTUSNewsweek

Donald Trump Blasts Mitch McConnell Again, Calls Infrastructure 'Gift' to Democrats

Former President Donald Trump has again lampooned Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as a bipartisan infrastructure bill works its way through the Senate. Trump's spokesperson Liz Harrington shared a statement via Twitter on Saturday that reiterated the former president's opposition to the infrastructure package as the Senate considers it further this weekend.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump slams McConnell, infrastructure package: 'A disgrace'

Former President Trump on Saturday slammed the Senate's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package just hours before the upper chamber is scheduled to vote on winding down debate, calling the bill a “disgrace” and pushing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to negotiate a better deal. The ex-commander in chief issued...
POTUSNewsweek

18 Republicans Vote to Advance Infrastructure Deal Despite Trump's Threats

The U.S. Senate on Saturday agreed to advance President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal despite threats made by his predecessor Donald Trump. Eighteen Republicans said yes to the bill in a 67-27 vote, among them Roy Blunt, Shelley Capito, Bill Cassidy, Mitt Romney and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The vote comes after months of negotiations.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Senator Bill Cassidy: Senator Mike Lee Is Wrong About The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Being A Massive Inflation Bomb

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who was part of the bipartisan infrastructure committee, tells Brian Kilmeade he thinks the bipartisan bill will pass the Senate probably this weekend and eventually pass the House and get signed into law by President Biden. Cassidy feels by passing the bipartisan bill it will make it less likely the democrats are able to pass the 3.5 trillion infrastructure reconciliation package. Cassidy disagreed with Senator Mike Lee who says the bipartisan bill is a massive inflation bomb stealing from the poor to give to the rich. Cassidy feels just about everything Senator Lee said about the bill is wrong and says if you speak to conservative economists the bill will not have the inflationary effects Lee claims will happen. Cassidy added, if you move beyond the rhetoric, there are lots of jobs that will be created for working Americans and will help improve key infrastructure that people will love because it will speed up their commute time. Senator Cassidy, who is a medical doctor, also addressed how the Covid Delta variant has caused an increase in infections. Cassidy says 99.5 percent of the people who are dying are unvaccinated as are most of the hospitalized. Cassidy says he is vaccinated and as a doctor he doesn’t want people to die and hopes more get vaccinated.
U.S. PoliticsNPR

As Biden Aims To Pass 2 Big Bills, Things Are About To Get Really Complicated

In the days and weeks just ahead, the elected leaders of our federal government will perform a series of ritual dances that few Americans will understand. You may turn away with a dismissive gesture or a rolling of the eyes. But these seemingly arcane exercises will, in fact, represent — and may even resolve — real conflicts over national issues of enormous importance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy