Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Asia Pacific on track for strong economic rebound: Moody's

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingapore, August 3 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday forecast that Asia Pacific's growth will rebound to 6.7 per cent in 2021 following a contraction of 0.8 per cent in 2020 as the global recovery further solidifies and pandemic containment measures relax gradually. However, it said, the overall resiliency of...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#Gdp#Latin America#Moody#Ani#Asia Pacific#Esg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Singapore
Related
Economydallassun.com

China promotes credit rating businesses in bond market

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a circular to promote the development of credit rating businesses in the bond market to facilitate the healthy growth of the market. Credit rating institutions should improve their rating methodology systems, said the circular jointly issued by the People's Bank of China,...
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

A ‘Neighborhood Watch’ to Deter China’s Asia-Pacific Aggression?

A recent report from the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments (CSBA) suggests a “neighborhood watch approach” to coordinate unmanned systems and sensors. This approach to multilateral security, described as “low risk” by the authors, is advocated as a means to deter China’s political and military moves in the Asia-Pacific.
StocksCNBC

Asia-Pacific markets mixed as investors await U.S. jobs report; South Korea's Kakao Bank jumps in debut

Shares of South Korea's Kakao Bank surged in their Friday debut, rising nearly 80% from the issue price. The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee on Friday kept interest rates unchanged, a decision that was largely in line with expectations of economists in a Reuters poll. The repo rate, the key lending rate at which the RBI lends to commercial banks, was left unchanged at 4%.
Worldetftrends.com

Is Brazil the Next Fintech Hotbed?

With domestic small cap equities generating so much buzz this year, some tactical investors may wondering what international markets have to offer on this front. Risk-tolerant investors may want to look to Latin America and the VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (BRF). Brazil is Latin America’s largest economy and is home to one of the most vibrant fintech industries among developing economies.
WorldTrumann Democrat

Asia stocks mixed with eyes on US economic recovery

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as traders awaited more guidance on the U.S. economic recovery. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.3% to 27,678.79 while the Kospi in South Korea lost 0.1% to 3,278.13. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.2% to 26,466.58.
Worldkfgo.com

GCC economies expected to grow an aggregate 2.2% this year – World Bank

DUBAI (Reuters) – Economies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will likely grow an aggregate 2.2% this year after a 4.8% contraction last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lower oil prices, the World Bank said on Wednesday. “With recent progress made with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Trade Credit Insurance Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide with QBE Insurance, Aon, AXA, AIG

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Trade Credit Insurance Market with latest edition released by AMA. The Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title Trade Credit Insurance Market Outlook to 2026. The study presents the Latest insights about acute features of the Global Trade Credit Insurance market with detailed coverage on key factors such as growth drivers, restraint, historical and current influencing trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. Some of the major and emerging players profiled in the study are Atradius (Netherlands), Coface (France), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Credendo Group (Belgium), QBE Insurance (Australia), Cesce (Spain), EULER HERMES (A Allianz Company) (Germany), Marsh Inc. (United States), Aon (United Kingdom), AXA (France), AIG (United States), PingAn (China).
BusinessWorld Bank Blogs

Sierra Leone: Addressing Macroeconomic Weaknesses for Sustained Economic Recovery

The new economic update for Sierra Leone says the economy is projected to recover from the COVID-19 contraction with real GDP expected to rebound by 3.0 percent in 2021. The analysis offers several recommendations including a roadmap for fiscal consolidation, anchored by robust revenue mobilization and expenditure rationalization reforms. The...
Businessrubbernews.com

Arlanxeo announces leadership changes in Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE—Arlanxeo has appointed Nicole Ng as the new VP sales Asia, and Julian Soong as the new managing director for Arlanxeo Singapore Ltd, effective Aug. 1. The appointments follow the retirement of JooSang Kim after 27 years of career in the chemical industry, Arlanxeo said in an Aug. 2 statement.
Public HealthStreet.Com

Asia's Outbreaks Risk Renewed Infection, Economic Stagnation

Here in Hong Kong, I qualified early to get a COVID-19 shot since I moonlight as a personal trainer when I'm not covering Asian markets for you guys. After some initial hesitation at getting a new vaccine, I got the jab, swayed by an outbreak at a gym here that's popular with expats. Infecting my training clients would be a disaster.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 29,278 shares.The stock last traded at $125.01 and had previously closed at $125.00. The firm’s 50 day moving...

Comments / 0

Community Policy