As a political conservative, I am writing to applaud U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson (R-8) for joining the new Conservative Climate Caucus in Congress. North Carolina might just be ahead of the curve; conservatives here have always been strong stewards of the environment. In our community, we know that we all have to play our part in protecting and preserving the earth for generations to come. That means we have to work together to fight climate — which we know all-too-well given our vulnerability to rising sea levels, drought, wild fires, hurricanes, tornadoes and winter ice storms that we are not equipped to manage.