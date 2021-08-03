Cancel
Tuesday Morning Forecast: Clear and dry conditions start tomorrow

By Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne more rainy day before dry skies and low humidity. Today & Tonight: The boundary that caused showers and storms yesterday will be back today to spark up activity by the late morning. The majority of the area will see rain today. Heavy downpours will once again be a concern, look out for street and poor drainage flooding. Between the showers, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. This boundary is expected to pass to the south tonight and humidity will be slightly lower for the rest of the week. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 70s.

