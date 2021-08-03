Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Big NC lottery sales in pandemic means record $936M in education money

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3nmx_0bG8Pz8F00

RALEIGH, N.C. — Massive ticket sales for the North Carolina Education Lottery during the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in a best-ever $936 million in annual game profits for education, the lottery announced on Monday.

Earnings going to education in the past fiscal year that ended June 30 grew by 28% compared to the year before — helped by a 26% increase in ticket sales to $3.8 billion, according to a lottery news release.

[ ALSO READ: Charlotte man snags $1 million Mega Millions prize ]

Consumers played lottery games more because they had few other options for entertainment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lottery executive director Mark Michalko said. The popularity of multistate lotteries, scratch-off tickets and a new game called Fast Play also helped, he said.

Lottery sales have grown each and every year since the first tickets were sold in March 2006, while earnings for education have been higher every year compared to the previous year except in 2017.

State law tells lottery leaders to allocate at least 35% of annual revenues toward education, but that’s a guideline, not a directive.

The legislature decides on spending details. The money went to public school construction, college scholarships and grants, the state’s prekindergarten program and for K-12 schools to pay for school workers and transportation.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Very overwhelming’: Pineville woman is second $1M winner in NC’s vaccine lottery)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
45K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Coronavirus
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Pineville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lotteries#Lottery Game#Nc#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

These local breweries survived launching in pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic couldn’t stop Charlotte’s craft beer scene. More than a dozen breweries opened over the last 16 months, with more than a dozen still in the pipeline. For some, opening plans were already in place when Covid-19 shut down taprooms across North Carolina. Others were under...
Durham, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina county, city order indoor face mask mandate

DURHAM, N.C. — (AP) — Face coverings will be required again within all indoor public places, businesses and establishments in Durham County and the city of Durham due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus, government officials announced on Saturday. City and county leaders issued a new state of emergency that takes...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Real estate roundup: A look at the Charlotte area’s newest residential projects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte’s pipeline of multifamily development kept growing in July. Included in that mix were a couple of property acquisitions for new apartment projects in the South End area as well as in parts of Charlotte farther from center city. Ram Realty Advisors, for instance, will bring more than 250 apartments to 421 W. Tremont Ave. with its acquisition of 2.6 acres, while a joint-venture group consisting of FCP, Abacus Capital and Big Cypress Capital just snapped up 6.7 acres for the multifamily piece of a new microdistrict it’s creating in the Wilmore neighborhood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy